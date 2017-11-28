'Spurs must not lose belief'

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated that Tottenham have only a slim chance of catching English Premier League leaders Manchester City and labelled today's trip to Leicester as a do-or-die match in their title bid.

Following Spurs' 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich on Saturday, the manager conceded that the 10-point gap between his side and City was "massive".

Pep Guardiola's City came from behind to win at Huddersfield on Sunday to widen the gap to 13.

"It is true that the gap now after Sunday is a great gap between Manchester City and the rest of the contenders," Pochettino told Sky Sports at his pre-match conference yesterday.

"Of course, Manchester City have improved a lot from last season. The gap is massive. We will see what happens. We need to believe and try to win games.

"If we don't win against Leicester, it is difficult to be a contender."

He also confirmed that the forward Erik Lamela, who has been out of action for more than a year due to problematic hip injuries, is in contention to play a part today.

The 25-year-old, who posted a photo of his newborn son on Instagram on Sunday, last played in October last year against Liverpool in the League Cup.

Pochettino said of his fellow Argentinian: "It is very good news because he is in contention for tomorrow. He feels good and told us he is available if we need him.

"It is so important because we have a very busy schedule ahead."

LEICESTER V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch103 & Ch228, tomorrow, 3.35am