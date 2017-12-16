Spurs looking to end 'frightening' City's victory sequence

LONDON • Premier League leaders Manchester City are on a "frightening" run of form but Tottenham are looking forward to the challenge of halting their record-breaking 15-game winning streak, Spurs defender Danny Rose said.

City have opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the table ahead of neighbours Manchester United, while Tottenham, in fourth position, trail them by 18 points.

"They do look very frightening - scoring goals and they've kept a clean sheet against Swansea (4-0 win on Wednesday)," Rose said ahead of the league clash at the Etihad today.

"We've done all right there in the past couple of seasons and that should give us some confidence at the weekend.

"We were the first ones to beat City last season (2-0) and we disrupted Chelsea's unbeaten run. It's another challenge we all look forward to."

However, since Mauricio Pochettino took over as manager in 2014, Spurs have won only one of 17 away matches against City, United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

"We haven't done so well away from home against the top teams this season, so we hope to go there with some confidence and keep pushing on after three wins that we've had over the last week," Rose added, referring to Spurs' last three home wins against Apoel, Stoke and Brighton.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is also confident that Pochettino's men can get a positive result.

"City are a good side, but so are we," he said. "We're confident in our ability. We think we can go there and match them.

"Obviously it's down to the manager the way we play, but I think we'll go into the game the way we go into every game - positive, on the front foot, and we'll try to out-possess them and outplay them.

"I know it's going to be tough. They're a good side and you have to respect them.

"There's going to be times in the game when you have to adapt and play a bit differently.

"But we're a positive team, we like to think we're one of the top teams in the division.

"We have to go there and try to prove that.We know how good we can be, how good we are."

REUTERS