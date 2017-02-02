Spurs lament draw that could be costly

LONDON • Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted his side dropped two points in their bid to cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at struggling Sunderland on Tuesday.

Spurs leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal on goal difference, but are nine points behind Chelsea, after a bruising stalemate at the Stadium of Light.

Tottenham have taken 20 out of a possible 24 points since mid-December to maintain their hopes of securing a top four finish in May.

Pochettino confessed to leaving Sunderland reflecting on what might have been at an opportunity lost.

"I'm disappointed, not frustrated," he said. "We're on a good run at the moment, and it was a chance to cut the gap on Chelsea so when you drop two points like tonight then it's difficult not to feel bad about it."

Danny Rose faces a scan on a knee injury that forced the Spurs left-back off before half-time.

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after a sickening challenge on Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele.

"I thought we were poor in the first half and although we were better in the second, it wasn't enough to win the game," said Pochettino after watching his side dominate possession but fail to score for only the third time all season in the Premier League.

"We weren't aggressive enough - that was the problem and we can't afford that."

The Black Cats are without a win in eight games in all competitions and are five points adrift of safety following Swansea's 2-1 win over Southampton.

"We're aware of the way the other results went, but we can't do a lot about that," said Sunderland manager David Moyes. "What we can do is to build on what we've got, get that team spirit and toughness about us and take pride in this performance."

