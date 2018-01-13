Spurs chairman Levy sure he can keep Kane and Alli

LONDON • Tottenham entertain Everton today with assurances from chairman Daniel Levy that the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli will neither be leaving this month nor at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are out of the Champions League places, and the club have a new 61,500-seat stadium to pay for, at a time when rivals with deeper pockets are eyeing some of their stars.

Kane, the Premier League's top scorer with 18 goals and December's player of the month, recently suggested that Spurs have to start winning trophies if they want to retain his services amid reported interest by Real Madrid.

The European champions have also been linked with midfielder Alli, along with Paris Saint-Germain.

Left-back Danny Rose is believed to be a Manchester United target. But Levy has said the current window is a time for squad strengthening, not weakening, and said he would also reject any unwanted offers in the summer.

"I'm 100 per cent confident," he said. "Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season."

He is in negotiations with Alli, 21, over a new contract that would bring him roughly in line with the money paid to Kane, Tottenham's highest earner who may be granted a contract upgrade himself soon.

Kane signed a new 51/2-year contract in 2016 worth more than £100,000 (S$180,000) a week but his wages are still modest in comparison with the world's leading players.

According to the Daily Mail, there are 34 Premier League players who are earning more than the 24-year-old, including West Ham's Javier Hernandez (£115,000 per week), Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke (£120,000 per week) and Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (£150,000).

Spurs manager Pochettino believes that fans should take heart from Levy's statement.

"If he was talking in this way it's because he's confident to deliver it for the club," the Argentinian said at his press conference yesterday.

"All the clubs and the managers want to keep their best players and we are in the same way."

TOTTENHAM V EVERTON

