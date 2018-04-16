Spot on for 8ighty 4our

PHOTO COURTESY OF SHAMIR OSMAN
Published
52 min ago

The Shootout organiser, Imran Abdul Rahman (above) and Fandi Ahmad handing the $10,000 winners' cheque to former Singapore international Tengku Mushadad (third from left) and his team, named 8ighty 4our. The 33-year-old and 8ighty 4our were the last team standing of the 88 that were at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. They defeated Malaysian side NR Team 'B' 4-2 in the final. Organised by three-time silat world champion Imran, the tournament also welcomed other ex-internationals like goalkeeper Lionel Lewis and Fandi for a celebrity challenge.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2018, with the headline 'Spot on for 8ighty 4our'. Print Edition | Subscribe
