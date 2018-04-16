Spot on for 8ighty 4our

The Shootout organiser, Imran Abdul Rahman (above) and Fandi Ahmad handing the $10,000 winners' cheque to former Singapore international Tengku Mushadad (third from left) and his team, named 8ighty 4our. The 33-year-old and 8ighty 4our were the last team standing of the 88 that were at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. They defeated Malaysian side NR Team 'B' 4-2 in the final. Organised by three-time silat world champion Imran, the tournament also welcomed other ex-internationals like goalkeeper Lionel Lewis and Fandi for a celebrity challenge.