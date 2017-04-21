SportSG had raised its concerns before

Sport Singapore (SportSg), the local sport governing body, has filed a police report against Tiong Bahru Football Club. But this is not the first time it has signalled its concerns.

Mr K. Bala Chandran, chairman of the Football Association of Singapore's Ad-hoc Electoral Committee (EC), told The Straits Times yesterday that SportSG had approached the EC earlier this month "in relation to Bill Ng's suitability" but that the EC said it had no powers to investigate.

Mr Bala Chandran said: "Our role is merely to facilitate the election. By the time we do the investigations, it'd be three to four months later. We relied on police and bankruptcy records."

He added that the EC and SportSG are due to meet today.

Unless charges are filed, however, the electoral slate is unlikely to change and Mr Ng will probably stay on it. In a statement prepared by the FAS, Mr Bala Chandran said the EC "knows of no reason for any disruption of the elections".

SportSG said yesterday it had made a police report against Tiong Bahru over the suspected misuse of funds and "a purported attempt by a senior officer of the club" to obstruct audits into several clubs.

Mr Ng, who is leading a team at the FAS election next Saturday, is chairman of Tiong Bahru and Hougang United, whose clubhouses were raided by the Commercial Affairs Department yesterday.

CAD officers were also at Woodlands Wellington's clubhouse and the FAS' offices yesterday.

Tiong Bahru, an amateur club, reported a gross income of $36.8 million for the financial year that ended in March last year, more than the FAS' budget of $35.8 million in the same period. It did say, though, that most of this amount leaked back through expenses.

Meanwhile, world governing body Fifa is keeping tabs on the situation. Its spokesman said: "Fifa is monitoring the situation concerning FAS. Please understand that we can't comment on potential future scenarios."

