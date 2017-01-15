Sports World: UFC boss dangles big money for bout

UFC boss dangles big money for bout

LONDON • UFC president Dana White has announced that he would pay US$25 million (S$35.7 million) apiece to Floyd Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor for a presumed boxing match with the split of additional pay-per-view revenue between the fighters to be determined.

White's offer comes two days after Mayweather said he would fight McGregor for a base purse of US$100 million, with McGregor taking home a career-high US$15 million plus a minor cut of the pay-per-view receipts.

THE GUARDIAN

Thomas leads by five at Sony Open

HONOLULU • Justin Thomas closed with an eagle for the second straight day, as he followed a rare 59 with a second-round 64 to extend his lead to five shots at the Sony Open's halfway.

The American golfer recorded the tour's record for lowest 36-hole total of 123. In second place is compatriot Gary Woodland, who shot back-to-back 64s.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Muller wins maiden ATP tournament

SYDNEY • Luxembourg's Gilles Muller broke through for his first career ATP World Tour title with a straight-sets win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the Sydney International tennis final yesterday.

Left-hander Muller finished too strongly for Evans, winning 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in 88 minutes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca official fired for dismissive remarks

BARCELONA • Barcelona removed Pere Gratacos as their institutional sporting relations director on Friday, after he claimed that Lionel Messi "would not be as good" without his team-mates.

The club acted swiftly after Gratacos had made his comments about Messi, regarded widely as the world's best player.

REUTERS

NUS Bizad Charity Run does its bit for charity

The annual National University of Singapore (NUS) Bizad Charity Run was held yesterday at the Kent Ridge campus, and has raised more than $140,000 for financially disadvantaged NUS Business School undergraduates and the Autism Resource Centre, a not-for-profit charity.

Organised by the NUS Business School Alumni Association and NUS Bizad Club, this year's event attracted more than 1,400 participants. It was attended by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan.

Early bird deal for OUE Singapore Open

Ticket sales to the OUE Singapore Open badminton tournament have begun at Sports Hub Tix and ApacTix with the early bird promotion until Feb 12.

The World Superseries event will be held from April 11 to 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.