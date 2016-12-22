Sports World: Toure wants to stay till City overtake United

Toure wants to stay till City overtake United

LONDON • Yaya Toure believes he is on a mission to make Manchester City bigger than Manchester United and hopes to remain at the Etihad Stadium until the neighbours at Old Trafford have been fully eclipsed.

The 33-year-old midfielder becomes a free agent in the summer but appears in no rush to leave. "I came to this club to make history," he said. "I want this club to be bigger than United. I know it's going to be a lot of work but that's my dream."

THE GUARDIAN

Zlatan thinks highly of Lindelof amid talk of move

LONDON • Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes fellow Swede Victor Lindelof has the talent to shine for the world's top football teams, amid growing speculation the 22-year-old Benfica defender is set to join his compatriot at Manchester United next month.

According to British media reports, United have opened talks with Benfica over a £38 million (S$68 million) move for Lindelof, who has 11 international caps, in the upcoming transfer window.

REUTERS

Victim fingers former Patriot as shooter

NEW YORK • Raychides Sanches, the lone survivor of a 2012 double homicide in Boston, identified former American football tight end Aaron Hernandez as the triggerman during a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

The ex-New England Patriots is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

The 27-year-old, already jailed for life for a 2013 killing, has pleaded not guilty.

REUTERS

England captain may have cooked his own goose

CHENNAI • England captain Alastair Cook heads home for Christmas, with calls for his resignation ringing in his ears after what turned into an embarrassing Indian subcontinental cricket tour.

England lost six wickets for just 15 runs in a final-session collapse in the fifth Test against India on Tuesday to lose the series 0-4, after they also finished the preceding tour of Bangladesh by folding in the final Test to draw the series 1-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Del Potro set to return earliest in February

NEW YORK • Former US Open tennis champion Juan Martin del Potro has said he is unlikely to be fit enough to play in next month's Australian Open, while casting doubt on whether he would play in the Davis Cup first-round tie at home to Italy in February when Argentina begin the defence of their title.

The 28-year-old said: "There's a fortnight to the Australian Open and I'm unlikely to make that objective. We're looking at what the priority is."

REUTERS