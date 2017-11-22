Sports World: Toffees' Niasse first to be charged for diving

Toffees' Niasse first to be charged for diving

LONDON • Everton striker Oumar Niasse yesterday became the first Premier League player to be charged with "successful deception of a match official" after diving to win a penalty in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Senegal international threw himself to the ground after minimal contact from Palace defender Scott Dann, allowing Leighton Baines to equalise from the spot. Niasse could be banned for two games, the result of a new retrospective law introduced in May.

Brighton hold Stoke to stay in EPL's top half

LONDON • Jose Izquierdo earned Brighton and Hove Albion a point as the hosts twice came from behind to draw 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Monday.

Stoke went first through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and then Kurt Zouma, but Brighton hit back on each occasion via goals from Pascal Gross and Izquierdo.

Promoted club Brighton remain ninth on 16 points, three above Mark Hughes' Stoke, who stay in 15th.

F1 peak body returns Manor's entry fee

LONDON • Formula One's governing body has returned the entry fee paid a year ago by the now-defunct Manor team "as a gesture of goodwill to assist in payment of outstanding debts", the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday.

In order to appear on the provisional 2017 entry list, published last December, Manor would have had to pay US$521,289 (S$707,000) to the FIA - a basic fee of US$516,128 and US$5,161 for the sole point the team scored in 2016. The team went into administration in January, before the start of the season, and ceased trading.

Australia rugby coach probed for outburst

LONDON • Australia head coach Michael Cheika is facing an investigation over his comments and conduct after he reacted angrily to several key decisions that went against his side during last Saturday's 30-6 defeat by England at Twickenham.

World Rugby referred Cheika to the Autumn Internationals' disciplinary body after the 50-year-old walked down to the touchline to protest against decisions and exchanged words with supporters.

An update regarding the investigation was expected to be issued yesterday. Australia play their last international for the year against Scotland on Saturday.

Haye pulls out of bout with stairway injury

MANCHESTER • Britain's former heavyweight world champion David Haye has pulled out of next month's scheduled showdown with WBC cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew after suffering a "freak accident".

Bellew stopped compatriot Haye in the 11th round when they met in March and the sold-out rematch was scheduled for Dec 17. It will now be postponed until March or May.

Haye said he had suffered a bicep injury after falling while working out on the stairs.

