Sports world: Three-match Young ban for elbow incident

Three-match Young ban for elbow incident

LONDON • Manchester United wing-back Ashley Young will miss his side's next three football matches after he accepted a violent conduct charge for appearing to elbow Dusan Tadic during the 0-0 English Premier League draw with Southampton last Saturday.

The incident was not seen by referee Craig Pawson but was unmistakable on video, prompting the Football Association to take action.

The 32-year-old missed the New Year's Day match (early this morning, Singapore time) at Everton and will also be unavailable for the home games against Derby in the FA Cup and Stoke in the league.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Silva free to make Foxes debut after red-tape hell

LONDON • Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva finally completed his move to English Premier League side Leicester after waiting four months to complete the £22 million (S$39.6 million) transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

The France-born 28-year-old footballer had been in a state of limbo after his original transfer was not accepted because the paperwork was submitted 14 seconds past the deadline in August.

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was unsuccessful.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Atletico parade Vitolo & Costa after lifting of ban

MADRID • Atletico Madrid unveiled new signings Diego Costa and Vitolo on Sunday as the Spanish LaLiga club's transfer ban finally came to an end.

Atletico had been unable to register new signings in last summer's transfer window after being handed a ban by world football governing body Fifa for irregularities in relation to the transfers of minors.

But they had already agreed deals to sign Spain striker Costa from Chelsea and winger Vitolo from Sevilla.

Both will be able to make their debuts with the January transfer window opening yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE