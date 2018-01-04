Sports World: Sinclair pays price for racial abuse

Sinclair pays price for racial abuse

LONDON • Former England football international Trevor Sinclair has been dropped as a pundit by the BBC after he racially abused a policeman who arrested him for drink-driving.

The 44-year-old was ordered on Tuesday to do 150 hours' community service and given a 20-month drink-driving ban after being found to be twice over the legal limit.

A magistrates court in Blackpool heard that Sinclair asked the policeman if he was being arrested because he was black and accused the police of racism before urinating in a patrol car. He then called the officer a "white..." followed by an offensive word.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dembele set to make Barca return

BARCELONA• Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury layoff in today's Spanish King's Cup round-of-16 first-leg match against Celta Vigo, the football club have said.

The forward, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August for a €105 million (S$168 million) fee that could rise to €147 million, made only three appearances for the LaLiga side before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on Sept 16.

REUTERS

Philippines raises bar for Asiad

MANILA• Athletes from the Philippines eyeing a spot at the Asian Games may have their work cut out ahead of this year's event in Indonesia after officials said only medallists need apply.

The South-east Asian nation, which has never won an Olympic gold and is known as a chronic underachiever in international sporting competitions, made the announcement yesterday as it looks to boost the number of accolades it brings home.

Julian Camacho, the country's chef de mission for the Games, said that only those who won a medal at the 2014 Asian Games or a gold or silver at last year's SEA Games would be eligible for the Aug 18-Sept 2 event to be held in Jakarta and Palembang.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE