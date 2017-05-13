Sports world: Protectors beaten as Stags take 2nd spot

Protectors beaten as Stags take 2nd spot

Tampines Rovers dealt Home United their first loss of the S-League season, beating their rivals 3-2 last night at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Khairul Amri, Shakir Hamzah and Daniel Bennett scored in the first half for the Stags while Amiruldin Asraf scored a brace for Home. Tampines leapfrogged Home into second spot in the nine-team standings, four points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, who are on 22 points. Home are a point behind in third place.

Win passes to watch Argentina training

Ten Argentina fans can win a chance to watch their favourite football stars, including Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Sergio Aguero, up close at a June 12 private training session, a day before the two-time World Cup winners play Singapore in a friendly at the National Stadium.

To be eligible to win the five pairs of passes, ticket-holders have to like the Football Association of Singapore's Facebook page and look out for the "Watch the Team Train" post, on which they will then need to comment, saying what they are looking forward to in the upcoming fixture.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold so far for the one-off clash. Tickets are available at Sports Hub Tix.

Belgium medal haul for S'pore silat squad

Singapore's contingent of 14 silat exponents won two gold medals, eight silvers and one bronze at the recent Belgium Open Pencak Silat Championship.

Among the countries that competed were Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, all of whom used the event as a warm-up for the SEA Games in August.

Redknapp to remain at Birmingham City

LONDON • Harry Redknapp has signed a one-year deal to stay on at Championship side Birmingham City after helping them escape relegation.

Redknapp led Birmingham to two wins in their final two games to end the season in 19th position, two points clear of the relegation zone.

REUTERS

Woeful performance by US Open hopeful

NEW YORK • A golfer hoping to qualify for this year's US Open returned a score of 55-over 127 during a local qualifying event at Silver Lakes in Alabama.

Clifton McDonald of Meridian, Mississippi, endured a dismal 32-over 68 over his first nine holes on Wednesday, including a 14 on the par-five 16th and an 11 at the par-four 18th.

REUTERS

Batistuta in line for Adelaide United job

ADELAIDE • Argentinian football great Gabriel Batistuta has been offered the chance to coach Australian A-League club Adelaide United.

The 48-year-old is wanted as a replacement for the departing Guillermo Amor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

$9 million bonus on the cards for Chelsea

LONDON • Chelsea's players will receive a £5 million (S$9.05 million) bonus to be split among the squad if they seal the English Premier League football title.

The amount was sanctioned by owner Roman Abramovich last July.

THE TIMES, LONDON