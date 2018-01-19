Sports World: Neymar quadruple earns PSG record win

Neymar quadruple earns PSG record win

PARIS • Neymar scored four times, while Edinson Cavani equalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Paris Saint-Germain scoring record as the French Ligue 1 leaders thrashed Dijon 8-0 on Wednesday.

The Brazilian rounded out a record home win for PSG from the spot, and was roundly booed by home fans for denying the Uruguayan the chance to score his 157th goal for the Parisians in all competitions. PSG have yet to drop a point at home this season and lead Lyon by 11 points.

Rockets' Ariza, Green banned 2 games each

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday suspended Houston's Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green two games each for aggressively entering the Los Angeles Clippers' locker room after the Rockets' Monday loss at the Staples Centre.

The punishments were announced by NBA executive vice-president Kiki VanDeWeghe, who did not serve any sanctions on Los Angeles' Blake Griffin, or Houston's Chris Paul and James Harden. The suspension will cost Ariza US$102,357 (S$135,400) and Green US$19,054, according to ESPN.

Speed named in Bennell abuse trial

LONDON • Former Wales manager Gary Speed was one of four players from Barry Bennell's youth teams to commit suicide later in life, a jury was told on Wednesday.

Speed, who played for Leeds, Newcastle and Everton, hanged himself in 2011 at the age of 42. Giving evidence at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, a victim of coach Bennell said he tried to contact Speed's parents after the death.

Maroney not bound by gag order any more

LOS ANGELES • USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday that Olympian McKayla Maroney was free to speak about her sexual abuse case following outrage over a gag order she signed as part of a US$1.25 million (S$1.65 million) settlement.

Maroney, 22, had been warned she could be fined US$100,000 if she spoke about her abuse by disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar under the terms of a non-disclosure agreement.

Women's Football Day back on March 11

The fourth annual Women's Football Day returns on March 11 at Serangoon Stadium. Send an e-mail women_football@fas.org.sg by Friday, Feb 9 for free entry into one of four categories - open seven-a-side, under-17 and under-12 five-a-side and family three-a-side.