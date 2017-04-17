Sports World: Kerr wins Lotte C'ship after Jang's late flop

Kerr wins Lotte C'ship after Jang's late flop

KAPOLEI (Hawaii) • Cristie Kerr took advantage of a meltdown by South Korean Jang Su Yeon to win the LPGA's Lotte Championship by three strokes on Saturday.

The 39-year-old American carded a bogey-free six-under 66 to total 268.

Jang's 72 meant she was one of only two golfers in the top 30 not to break par in the final round. She tied for second with compatriot Chun In Gee (67) and New Zealand's world No. 1 Lydia Ko (64).

Fan wins singles to complete Asian treble

China's world No. 2 Fan Zhendong beat giant-killer Jeong Sang Eun 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 to retain his title and win his third gold at the Asian Table Tennis Championships.

The unheralded South Korean had shocked world No. 1 Ma Long in the last 32 and No. 13 Koki Niwa in the semi-finals in Wuxi.

Fan earlier partnered Lin Gaoyuan to the doubles crown and was a member of the men's team champions.

Tevez's Disney visit riles Shenhua fans

SHANGHAI • The world's highest-paid footballer, Carlos Tevez, has come under fire from Shanghai Shenhua supporters after being spotted at Disneyland the same day he missed an important match owing to injury.

The Argentinian striker, who has been earning a €38 million (S$56.4 million) annual salary since he joined the team at the start of the year, was photographed on Saturday at Shanghai Disneyland - while his team were beating Changchun Yatai 3-2.

Kubo is youngest scorer in J-League

TOKYO • Japanese media hailed wonder kid Takefusa Kubo yesterday, after he became the youngest scorer in the J-League at 15 with a super strike for FC Tokyo's Under-23 side.

At 15 years, 10 months and 11 days old, he fired the winner in Saturday's 1-0 win at Cerezo Osaka's Under-23s in a J-League third division game.

Paulinho told gaming ads are off limits

HONG KONG • Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho has been asked by the Chinese football authorities to end his links with an overseas betting company, urging all players in the Chinese Super League to "be strict with their public image".

The Brazilian, who plays for CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande, featured in the advert for a Philippines-based gambling company alongside Japanese porn actress Tsukasa Aoi.

