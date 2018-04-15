Sports World: Henderson falters but hangs on to Lotte lead

Henderson falters but hangs on to Lotte lead

LOS ANGELES • A late stumble left Canada's Brooke Henderson clinging to a one-shot lead on Friday at the LPGA Tour Lotte Championship in Hawaii, as she headed into this weekend's final round.

Her round came unstuck with a double-bogey on the par-three 16th, followed by a bogey on 18 to card a one-over 73, leaving her on nine-under 207 for the tournament.

American Mo Martin was one off the pace after a third-round 72 left her at eight-under 208.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

DeChambeau in RBC lead after birdie spree

LOS ANGELES • Bryson DeChambeau produced a late charge to birdie four of his final six holes and seize a one-stroke lead after the second round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Friday.

DeChambeau shot a seven-under 64 to surge ahead of Englishman Ian Poulter (64) and South Korea's Kim Si Woo (65), and the American ended the day at 10-under 132.

REUTERS

Super Rugby throws up a shock and rout

MELBOURNE • Argentina's Jaguares pulled off a massive upset25-2 win over Australian conference Super Rugby leaders Melbourne Rebels, while the Auckland Blues crushed the winless Sunwolves in Tokyo in Super Rugby yesterday.

The Blues fought back to down the Sunwolves 24-10 for only their second win of the season and, in the process, snapped a three-game losing streak.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE

Age is nothing but a number for Karlovic

LOS ANGELES • Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest ATP semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors in 1993, after rallying past Australian fourth seed Nick Kyrgios on Friday at the US Men's Clay Court Championship.

The 39-year-old blasted 18 aces to beat his 22-year-old opponent 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and Karlovic could become the oldest ATP finalist since Ken Rosewall won the 1977 Hong Kong title at the age 43. He is seeking his ninth ATP career title, with his last victory coming at the Los Cabos Open in 2016.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE