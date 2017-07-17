Sports World: Ajax players gradually accepting Nouri's fate

Ajax players gradually accepting Nouri's fate

AMSTERDAM • Ajax's players are coming to terms with the emotional bombshell of discovering that team-mate Abdelhak Nouri has suffered permanent brain damage after the midfielder collapsed during a training match, according to coach Marcel Keizer.

The Dutch football club's players returned to the field after the incident with a friendly against Racing Genk on Saturday, having spent the last week dealing with the trauma.

REUTERS

Blake brushes off groin pain as not severe

KINGSTON • Yohan Blake, the 2012 Olympic 100m and 200m silver medallist, is downplaying the seriousness of a groin problem which ruled him out of yesterday's 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

With three weeks to go to the world championships, the Jamaican, who posted 9.90sec and 19.97sec to win the sprint double at his national trials last month, claims it is not an injury, but just discomfort in the groin area.

REUTERS

Sports, cultural events suspended after tragedy

DAKAR • Senegal yesterday suspended all sports and cultural events until the end of the month, a day after eight people died in a football stadium disaster.

They were killed and another 60 people injured when a wall collapsed in a Dakar stadium during extra time at the League Cup final between Sade DE Mbour and US Ouakam, which was marred by clashes between rival fans and police use of tear gas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harden hopes to stay with Houston for life

HOUSTON • James Harden, who recently signed the richest contract in National Basketball Association (NBA) history, says he wants to remain a Houston Rocket "forever".

The 27-year-old American last week agreed a four-year super-maximum contract extension that means he will make US$228 million (S$313.6 million) over the next six NBA seasons until 2022-23.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE