Sporting Gilberto scores for ST School Pocket Money Fund

He laughs, he grimaces, he dives, sometimes in slow motion for comedic effect. And there was no doubt that Gilberto Silva had brightened the day for 17 children receiving aid from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (SPMF).

Together with other former English Premier League players like former Arsenal goalkeeper Rami Shaaban and Liverpool duo David James and Stephane Henchoz, Gilberto sportingly went in goal to stop spot-kicks punted at them from donors at yesterday afternoon's Score For Charity event at Great Eastern Centre Atrium in Pickering Street.

A total of $18,000 was raised for the SPMF, which supports underprivileged children.

Former Arsenal and Brazil international midfielder Gilberto, 41, said: "This is a great event, especially when you are doing charity for children. I've always enjoyed that, to be involved in this."

He, Shaaban, James and Henchoz along with several of their former club teammates are in Singapore for the weekend's Battle of the Masters football friendly tournament at the National Stadium.

Great Eastern's managing director for group marketing Colin Chan said: "Great Eastern really wants to be relevant in the communities where we work and, for a number of years, we have been promoting health and wellness.

"This is a huge opportunity to reinforce these values and give back to the community. We are very happy that the kids benefiting from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund are here and they are having a good time."

Wang Meng Meng