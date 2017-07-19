Soccer shorts: Wenger parries Sanchez doubt, wants fresh faces

Wenger parries Sanchez doubt, wants fresh faces

SHANGHAI • Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said yesterday that he wants to make more new signings before the season begins next month and batted away fresh doubts about the future of Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean striker has a year left on his Arsenal contract but is stalling over an extension. Wenger said that rather than sell his best players, he is in the market to add to his squad.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Huth set for two-month lay-off after surgery

LONDON • Leicester City defender Robert Huth is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after having ankle surgery.

The German centre-back - an integral part of the Foxes' Premier League title-winning team of 2015-16 - is expected to be sidelined for up to two months to recover from the injury he suffered in pre-season training.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barkley ruled out of trip amid uncertain future

LONDON • Ross Barkley will miss Everton's second overseas pre-season trip, having failed to recover from a groin problem in time for the squad's departure for the Netherlands.

The Everton midfielder, who could leave Goodison Park after failing to sign a contract extension, was again the notable absentee when Ronald Koeman's 25-man squad flew to Enschede on Monday.

THE GUARDIAN

Inter's Perisic eager to wing his way to United

LONDON • Ivan Perisic is hoping to push through a £44 million (S$78.35 million) move to Manchester United, who are growing increasingly confident of signing the Inter Milan winger.

The Inter squad were due to fly to Nanjing, China yesterday for the second leg of their pre-season tour but the 28-year-old was not expected to board the flight.

THE TIMES, LONDON