Soak up the atmosphere at the fan zone before ICC games

Fans attending International Champions Cup (ICC) football matches at the National Stadium on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are in for a treat.

At the fan zone at OCBC Square, they can feel as if they have been transported to Stamford Bridge, the Allianz Arena and San Siro, as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan recreate the atmosphere of their famed home grounds in Singapore.

They can also sing their club songs and chants while being entertained by mascots Stamford, Bridget and Bernie, and can also photograph the trophies on display.

Activities at the fan zone begin from 4pm and fans can enjoy the specially planned activities by the clubs and ICC SG and win attractive club premiums and prizes, including a return flight to Munich to catch a game at the Allianz Arena.

Visit www.internationalchampionscup.sg for more details.