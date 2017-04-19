Football: Slates cleared for tilt at polls

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday unveiled the official list of candidates who have qualified to stand for its election on April 29 - but it remains to be seen if this list will change.
The emergence of new developments yesterday, which appeared to contradict the earlier statements of FAS presidential hopeful Bill Ng on a donation saga, could raise questions about his candidacy. Candidates are required to pass eligibility tests.
Ng, chairman of S-League club Hougang United, is leading a nine-member team, dubbed Game Changers, at the polls.
When The Straits Times asked the FAS if it would re-examine the eligibility of candidates, K. Bala Chandran, chairman of the Ad Hoc Electoral Committee (EC), said: "The Ad Hoc Electoral Committee is unable for the time being to comment on or answer any aspect of your queries at this moment.
"We will do so in due course."
Ng and FAS general secretary Winston Lee have been embroiled in a spat over a $500,000 donation from Tiong Bahru FC. The money was handed to the Asean Football Federation to develop its Football Management System.
IN THE RUNNING
TEAM GAME CHANGERS
PRESIDENT
Bill Ng
DEPUTY PRESIDENT
Lau Kok Keng
VICE-PRESIDENTS
Annabel Pennefather
Krishna Ramachandra
Teoh Chin Sim
Zaki Ma'arof
COUNCIL MEMBERS (SLATE)
Harman Ali
Samad Allapitchay
Christopher Wong
INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS
Lai Boon Teck
Shahri Rahim
Jeffrey Sim
Adrian Quek
INDEPENDENTS
COUNCIL MEMBERS
Edward Liu
Kumar Appavoo
James Lim
Sebastian Tan
TEAM LKT
PRESIDENT
Lim Kia Tong
DEPUTY PRESIDENT
Bernard Tan
VICE-PRESIDENTS
Edwin Tong
S. Thavaneson
Teo Hock Seng
Razali Saad
COUNCIL MEMBERS (SLATE)
Dinesh Nair
Forrest Li
Darwin Jalil
INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS
Lim Tong Hai
Sharda Parvin
Michael Foo
Rizal Rasudin
Kelvin Teo
Yakob Hashim
Yesterday's list confirmed that both teams standing for the election on a slate basis had passed the integrity checks for now.
Ng's slate is up against a team led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong, dubbed Team LKT.
Should a candidate on a slate fail to qualify for one of the key positions, he or she may be replaced by someone within the slate.
The resulting vacancy can then be filled by someone from outside the slate within two days.
Apart from the two teams, 14 individuals have also been cleared by the FAS and will contest the remaining six positions on the 15-member FAS council.
The FAS election will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, where the association's 44 affiliates will, for the first time, vote in a new set of leaders for a four-year term.
The election will be conducted by secret ballot. For teams contesting through a slate, a minimum of two-thirds (30) of the votes is needed to win.
Should this be inconclusive, a second ballot will be invoked and a simple majority - more than 50 per cent - is sufficient to win.
If this also ends in a tie, the team with the most votes from the third ballot onwards will be elected.
In the contest for individual positions, each person can vote for only one candidate as a council member. If a candidate obtains 50 per cent or more of the votes cast in the first round, he/she is elected.