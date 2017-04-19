FAS election 2017

Football: Slates cleared for tilt at polls

Hougang United chairman Bill Ng at the Game Changers team’s press conference held at the Fullerton Bay Hotel on April 13, 2017.
Hougang United chairman Bill Ng at the Game Changers team’s press conference held at the Fullerton Bay Hotel on April 13, 2017.ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO
Published
10 hours ago

Donation saga could raise questions over Ng's bid, ad hoc electoral committee silent

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday unveiled the official list of candidates who have qualified to stand for its election on April 29 - but it remains to be seen if this list will change.

The emergence of new developments yesterday, which appeared to contradict the earlier statements of FAS presidential hopeful Bill Ng on a donation saga, could raise questions about his candidacy. Candidates are required to pass eligibility tests.

Ng, chairman of S-League club Hougang United, is leading a nine-member team, dubbed Game Changers, at the polls.

When The Straits Times asked the FAS if it would re-examine the eligibility of candidates, K. Bala Chandran, chairman of the Ad Hoc Electoral Committee (EC), said: "The Ad Hoc Electoral Committee is unable for the time being to comment on or answer any aspect of your queries at this moment.

"We will do so in due course."

Ng and FAS general secretary Winston Lee have been embroiled in a spat over a $500,000 donation from Tiong Bahru FC. The money was handed to the Asean Football Federation to develop its Football Management System.

  • IN THE RUNNING

  • TEAM GAME CHANGERS

    PRESIDENT

    Bill Ng

    DEPUTY PRESIDENT

    Lau Kok Keng

    VICE-PRESIDENTS

    Annabel Pennefather

    Krishna Ramachandra

    Teoh Chin Sim

    Zaki Ma'arof

    COUNCIL MEMBERS (SLATE)

    Harman Ali

    Samad Allapitchay

    Christopher Wong

    INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS

    Lai Boon Teck

    Shahri Rahim

    Jeffrey Sim

    Adrian Quek

    INDEPENDENTS

    COUNCIL MEMBERS

    Edward Liu

    Kumar Appavoo

    James Lim

    Sebastian Tan

    TEAM LKT

    PRESIDENT

    Lim Kia Tong

    DEPUTY PRESIDENT

    Bernard Tan

    VICE-PRESIDENTS

    Edwin Tong

    S. Thavaneson

    Teo Hock Seng

    Razali Saad

    COUNCIL MEMBERS (SLATE)

    Dinesh Nair

    Forrest Li

    Darwin Jalil

    INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS

    Lim Tong Hai

    Sharda Parvin

    Michael Foo

    Rizal Rasudin

    Kelvin Teo

    Yakob Hashim

Yesterday's list confirmed that both teams standing for the election on a slate basis had passed the integrity checks for now.

Ng's slate is up against a team led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong, dubbed Team LKT.

Should a candidate on a slate fail to qualify for one of the key positions, he or she may be replaced by someone within the slate.

The resulting vacancy can then be filled by someone from outside the slate within two days.

Apart from the two teams, 14 individuals have also been cleared by the FAS and will contest the remaining six positions on the 15-member FAS council.

The FAS election will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, where the association's 44 affiliates will, for the first time, vote in a new set of leaders for a four-year term.

The election will be conducted by secret ballot. For teams contesting through a slate, a minimum of two-thirds (30) of the votes is needed to win.

Should this be inconclusive, a second ballot will be invoked and a simple majority - more than 50 per cent - is sufficient to win.

If this also ends in a tie, the team with the most votes from the third ballot onwards will be elected.

In the contest for individual positions, each person can vote for only one candidate as a council member. If a candidate obtains 50 per cent or more of the votes cast in the first round, he/she is elected.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2017, with the headline 'Slates cleared for tilt at polls'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Shopping