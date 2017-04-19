Football: Slates cleared for tilt at polls

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday unveiled the official list of candidates who have qualified to stand for its election on April 29 - but it remains to be seen if this list will change.

The emergence of new developments yesterday, which appeared to contradict the earlier statements of FAS presidential hopeful Bill Ng on a donation saga, could raise questions about his candidacy. Candidates are required to pass eligibility tests.

Ng, chairman of S-League club Hougang United, is leading a nine-member team, dubbed Game Changers, at the polls.

When The Straits Times asked the FAS if it would re-examine the eligibility of candidates, K. Bala Chandran, chairman of the Ad Hoc Electoral Committee (EC), said: "The Ad Hoc Electoral Committee is unable for the time being to comment on or answer any aspect of your queries at this moment.

"We will do so in due course."

Ng and FAS general secretary Winston Lee have been embroiled in a spat over a $500,000 donation from Tiong Bahru FC. The money was handed to the Asean Football Federation to develop its Football Management System.

IN THE RUNNING

TEAM GAME CHANGERS PRESIDENT Bill Ng DEPUTY PRESIDENT Lau Kok Keng VICE-PRESIDENTS Annabel Pennefather Krishna Ramachandra Teoh Chin Sim Zaki Ma'arof COUNCIL MEMBERS (SLATE) Harman Ali Samad Allapitchay Christopher Wong INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS Lai Boon Teck Shahri Rahim Jeffrey Sim Adrian Quek INDEPENDENTS COUNCIL MEMBERS Edward Liu Kumar Appavoo James Lim Sebastian Tan TEAM LKT PRESIDENT Lim Kia Tong DEPUTY PRESIDENT Bernard Tan VICE-PRESIDENTS Edwin Tong S. Thavaneson Teo Hock Seng Razali Saad COUNCIL MEMBERS (SLATE) Dinesh Nair Forrest Li Darwin Jalil INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS Lim Tong Hai Sharda Parvin Michael Foo Rizal Rasudin Kelvin Teo Yakob Hashim

Yesterday's list confirmed that both teams standing for the election on a slate basis had passed the integrity checks for now.

Ng's slate is up against a team led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong, dubbed Team LKT.

Should a candidate on a slate fail to qualify for one of the key positions, he or she may be replaced by someone within the slate.

The resulting vacancy can then be filled by someone from outside the slate within two days.

Apart from the two teams, 14 individuals have also been cleared by the FAS and will contest the remaining six positions on the 15-member FAS council.

The FAS election will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, where the association's 44 affiliates will, for the first time, vote in a new set of leaders for a four-year term.

The election will be conducted by secret ballot. For teams contesting through a slate, a minimum of two-thirds (30) of the votes is needed to win.

Should this be inconclusive, a second ballot will be invoked and a simple majority - more than 50 per cent - is sufficient to win.

If this also ends in a tie, the team with the most votes from the third ballot onwards will be elected.

In the contest for individual positions, each person can vote for only one candidate as a council member. If a candidate obtains 50 per cent or more of the votes cast in the first round, he/she is elected.