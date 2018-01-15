Sky's the limit for red-hot Kane

LONDON • Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is on course to break all the scoring records in top-flight English football, after setting his latest landmark on Saturday.

The Argentinian watched the 24-year-old break the club's Premier League record, set by Teddy Sheringham after 236 appearances, with a double that took his career tally to 98 goals in the 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Wembley.

"He's such a talented player, so professional and I'm very happy. He deserves all the credit and the praise. This way, he's going to break all the records in the league and in England," Pochettino told BT Sport after Kane's 135th appearance.

"The good thing is Jimmy Greaves' (all-time club record) is far away, so not every week he is going to break something."

Kane, whose 39 goals in 2017 saw him top Alan Shearer's record for league goals scored in a calendar year, has started 2018 in the same vein. But, even while homing in on 100 league goals for Spurs, he remains far adrift of the 220 notched by Greaves in 321 top-flight games.

Yet Pochettino believes the England man may have 10 to 12 years ahead of him, should he steer clear of major injuries, to attack all the landmarks.

Kane, for his part, just shrugged as he ticked off another milestone.

"It's something I'm very proud of but it's on to the next one, we've got to keep going," he said after notching his 20th league goal of the season. "These boys are great, they set me up and we've got to keep going and winning games."

Luck was on his side too, with his first goal from Son Heung Min's delivery soon after half-time that put Spurs 2-0 ahead looking fractionally offside.

Nothing, though, went the way of Everton manager Sam Allardyce, who ended up lambasting his side after the drubbing, which also featured goals from Son and Christian Eriksen.

"I'm hugely disappointed in the professionalism of my players today," he said after the Toffees lost their opening three competitive games of a calendar year for the first time since 1960. "It's hugely out of order that you relinquish that defensive responsibility when you've just gone 2-0 down."

Yet going forward, Everton offered little as well. They failed to register a shot on target for the fourth league game this season - no side have failed to do so in more games - and have had just one shot on target in their two fixtures against Spurs.

But Allardyce suggested that he set his side up to outgun Spurs and regretted not taking a "boring" approach.

"Maybe I have to take the responsibility for playing too many attack-minded players," Allardyce said. "I should have gone back to being a bit more boring."

