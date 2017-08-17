Singapore footballers slump to second defeat in SEA Games

Singapore's Under-22 footballer Amiruldin Asraf slumped over in despair after hosts Malaysia came from behind to grab a 2-1 SEA Games group-stage win at the Shah Alam Stadium in Kuala Lumpur last night. It was the Young Lions' second straight loss at the Games after Monday's 2-0 defeat by Myanmar, and it means they are unlikely to advance into the semi-finals. They had also succumbed in the group stage at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games. Meanwhile, the Republic's netball team fell to the hosts for the first time since the 2001 Games, losing 50-37 in the preliminary stage yesterday. The women's water polo team at least prevented a third loss in a day to Malaysia, when they won the round-robin tie 12-6. Yesterday also saw the first medals of the Games being awarded in sepak takraw and archery. Singapore did not feature in any of them after the quarter-final exits of the archers.

