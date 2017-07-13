Singapore Football Week, with 26 events, hopes to draw in fans of all stripes

SINGAPORE - A total of 26 events will be lined up the inaugural Singapore Football Week to be held from July 22-29.

Riding on the momentum set by the July 25-29 International Champions Cup (ICC), the event will include football competitions for regular and social players all over the island, festivals that are suited for families and also non-traditional football activities such as e-gaming, foosball and sports table football (also known as Subbuteo).

The event, organised by the national sports agency Sport Singapore in collaboration with 22 partners such as the Football Association of Singapore, aims to celebrate Singaporeans' love for the Beautiful Game as well as to encourage more Singaporeans to play and watch football.

Addressing the media and partners at a briefing held on Thursday (July 13), SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin assured that the event will continue in the years to come.

He said: "We want to bring people together, and the Singapore Football Week is all about encouraging people to play.

"This is a platform leveraging on the excitement of the ICC. We have secured the ICC for four years and this will coincide with it in the years to come. The second and third editions will definitely be bigger and better."

For more information, visit www.footballweek.sg