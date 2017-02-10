Football: Silver lining in FA cup grey skies

LONDON • Interest in the FA Cup is undeniably declining, and Derby County's Steve McClaren is the latest manager to call for replays to be scrapped, but the battered trophy can still prove a launch pad.

Leicester will hope the 3-1 victory over Derby in a fourth-round replay on Wednesday will bring some momentum and confidence after five games without a win, reduce the heat on Claudio Ranieri and also propel Demarai Gray further into the manager's first-team plans.

This was initially a battle of the B sides, with McClaren making eight changes and Ranieri 10 as they focus respectively on getting into and staying in the Premier League.

So opportunity knocked for Gray, who was outstanding from start to finish, helping to create Andy King's opener and then scoring a majestic third in extra time and confirming the fifth-round tie away to Millwall on Feb 18.

Wilfred Ndidi netted the second goal for Leicester, while Derby had made it 1-1 when Abdoul Camara's free kick took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

As that date at The Den comes five days before Leicester play in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg in Seville, Ranieri is sure to rotate again and the debate about weakened teams devaluing the Cup will be reopened again.

A CHANGE IS NEEDED I think maybe the FA have to look at this competition and say, 'Let's just have one tie', because nobody wanted this replay. You could see that. STEVE MCCLAREN, Derby manager, on how FA Cup replays are taking a toll on the teams.

Having failed to bring in a winter break, the Football Association (FA) cannot complain if managers respond to the crowded calendar, and the increasing pressure to secure league targets, by effectively giving players mini breaks in the middle of the season.

"We've got a lot of games in the Championship," McClaren said.

"Our main focus is a play-off place, we didn't need this replay. I don't think Leicester needed this replay and I think maybe the FA have to look at this competition and say, 'Let's just have one tie', because nobody wanted this replay. You could see that."

What the FA must hope is that the competition continues to showcase talents like Gray.

Even before his thrilling goal, the 20-year-old's busy performance had lifted Leicester spirits, playing with the belief that the first team had been lacking.

His pace, movement, delivery, goal and ability to play different positions certainly gave Ranieri food for thought when struggling champions Leicester, who are only one point above the relegation zone, resume Premier League action away to Swansea City on Sunday.

Gray played on both flanks on Wednesday and impressed most when flying through the middle.

Jamie Vardy is sure to return for Ahmed Musa at the Liberty Stadium while Riyad Mahrez brought more touch and vision to the side when coming on in the second half.

An attack of Gray, Vardy and Mahrez would certainly offer a significant threat to Swansea, mixing speed and technique. Gray's energy would also create space for the others and perhaps stir some life into them.

Victory, and continued involvement in the Cup, was perceived as a mixed blessing by Ranieri.

The Italian bore the bemused look of somebody who had won a large fluffy elephant at a funfair and now had to work out how to get it home. Yet this was an important result for him, as it was Leicester's first win in six matches.

"In this moment everything goes wrong but tonight one thing went right. Derby played good football and we won," said Ranieri, who received a vote of confidence from the club's Thai owners this week.

"This is what we needed and I wanted.

"We want to do well in all competitions. We want to go forward in the FA Cup. The Premier League is not so good but we have to stay in the Premier League. This fresh air is good for the players."

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE