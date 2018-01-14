Silence is contempt as Jose ends feud

LONDON • Jose Mourinho revealed he now feels "contempt" for Antonio Conte, with Manchester United's manager intent on finally drawing a line under the insults he and his Chelsea counterpart have been trading.

"I think when a person insults another, you can expect a response. Or you can expect contempt, silence," said the Portuguese.

"The first time he insulted me I had a response, a response that I know that touched the point where he really feels hurt. Then he insulted me for a second time, but now I change and now (I feel) contempt and for me, contempt means: end of the story."

Last week, Conte accused the Portuguese of having "demenza senile" after believing Mourinho had referenced him when discussing a "clown on the touchline".

While Mourinho denied he meant Conte, the 54-year-old then spoke of the Italian's four-month ban for failing to report alleged match-fixing, which prompted the Italian to brand Mourinho a "little man".

Just as Mourinho did little to hide his disdain for Conte on Friday, he made clear his interest in Alexis Sanchez, saying that the Arsenal forward was a "phenomenal player" who United would consider signing at any time of the season.

Mourinho had said that he did not like to sign players in the January window, but the availability of Sanchez has changed his mind.

The best and worst of Mourinho (JM) versus Conte (AC)

JM - YOU’RE HUMILIATING US October 2016: Jose Mourinho endured

a nightmare return to Stamford

Bridge as Chelsea won 4-0,

with Blues manager Antonio Conte

celebrating passionately.

Italian TV reported that the Manchester

United manager told his

counterpart at the final whistle:

“You don’t celebrate like that at

4-0, you can do it at 1-0, otherwise

it’s humiliating for us.”

AC - RESURRECTING MOSES November 2016: With Victor Moses

thriving at right wing-back, Conte

wondered aloud why the Nigerian

was overlooked by Mourinho who

sent him out on loan thrice: “I find it

incredible that someone like him

has been overlooked.”

JM - A VERY GOOD DEFENSIVE TEAM February 2017: Mourinho tipped

Chelsea to win the Premier League,

but not without calling them “a very

defensive team who win the title

with counter-attack and set-piece

goals, so I don’t think they will let it

slip but football is football”. SEEING RED March 2017: The managers had to

be separated after Marcos Alonso

was fouled in the Blues’ 1-0 FA Cup

quarter-final win. United’s Ander

Herrera picked up two yellow cards

for challenges on Eden Hazard.

Mourinho bemoaned the red card

while Conte suggested United targeted

Hazard. “A tactic to play and

go to kick an opponent? It’s not football

for me,” the Blues boss said.

AC - MONEY CANNOT BUY TITLE April 2017: As Chelsea closed in on

the title, Conte offered Mourinho,

who spent over £150 million

(S$272.3 million)on new signings, a

reminder: “This season it’s very important

to understand that it’s not

always who spends more money

who wins... This season isn’t the

only season the Manchester clubs

have spent a lot of money... Look at

the past. It’s normal.” THINGS ARE GETTING HAIRY July 2017: After Chelsea won the title,

Conte said: “Two years ago

Chelsea finished 10th... For sure we

want to avoid the Mourinho season.”

The Portuguese responded by

alluding to Conte’s hair transplant:

“I’m not going to lose my hair to

speak about Antonio Conte.” WHO IS THE CRYBABY? October 2017: After United beat

Benfica in the Champions League,

Mourinho aimed a jibe at Conte: “I

never speak about injuries. Other

managers, they cry, they cry, they

cry when a player is injured.” The

Italian hit back: “He has to start

looking at himself.”

JM - TOUCHLINE CLOWN Jan 4, 2018: Mourinho suggested

that he has mellowed over the

years, unlike the likes of Conte.

“Because I don’t behave like a

clown on the touchline, it does not

mean that I lost my passion,” he

said. “I prefer to (be) more mature,

better for my team and myself.”

AC - SENILE DEMENTIA Jan 5: Conte said: “Sometimes,

someone forgets what’s said in the

past, which is his behaviour. Sometimes

there is, I don’t know the

name, but demenza senile... when

you forget what you do in the past.”

JM - I‘M NO FIXER Jan 6: Mourinho acknowledged he

made mistakes but declared that he

would never be banned for matchfixing.

Conte received a fourmonth

ban in 2012 for failing to report

alleged match-fixing while at

Siena but was acquitted in 2016.

AC - LITTLE MAN Jan 7: Conte said: “When there are

comments where you try to offend

the person and don’t know the

truth, then you are a little man. In

the past he was a little man in many

circumstances, he’s a little man in

the present and for sure he will be a

little man in the future.”

United recently emerged as rivals to Manchester City for Sanchez's signature and could even become the front runners for the 29-year-old's signature even though the forward prefers a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Their position has strengthened because, unlike City who do not want to offer more than £20 million (S$36.3 million), they are willing to pay nearer to the £35 million asking price for the Chile international.

City are also reluctant to pay Fernando Felicevich, Sanchez's agent, a fee of about £5 million and are happy to wait until the summer - when the player is available on a free transfer - or risk the forward joining United this month instead.

"We don't believe a lot in the January market," Mourinho said. "We don't believe in signing a player just to sign a player. What we believe is there are some players in world football that if you have the chance to sign them in January, March or July, you have to try.

"In relation to Alexis Sanchez, he is a phenomenal player, apart from that he is an Arsenal player and I feel I shouldn't say much more."

His desire to sign a forward in the January transfer window has been strengthened by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's relapse in his recovery from his serious knee injury.

Ibrahimovic is out of tomorrow's Premier League game against Stoke City and Mourinho could not give a definitive date for his expected return.

"Zlatan is injured or is not totally happy with his condition," said Mourinho, whose squad has just returned from a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

"He consulted other doctors, other opinions and we all make the decision to stop, let him have treatment and, when he's feeling really good, come back to work.

"The date for him to be back to training with the team was around end of January beginning of February. So let's hope his feelings are better and we have him with us as soon as possible."

THE GUARDIAN, THE TIMES, LONDON