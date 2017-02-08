Shanghai savour samba delight as Oscar stars

SHANGHAI • Oscar scored on his competitive debut for Shanghai SIPG yesterday as the Chinese Super League club began to see some returns on their Asian-record €60 million (S$90 million) investment.

The Brazilian opened the scoring just 34 minutes into the AFC Champions League play-off match against Sukhothai, which Shanghai won 3-0.

The 25-year-old was also on target in his first appearance for the Chinese club last month in a friendly against Al Batin following his move from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

At the Shanghai Stadium, he showed his new fans glimpses of what to expect. The midfielder neatly finished off a counter-attack led by Odil Akhmedov.

Compatriot Elkeson made it 2-0 five minutes later, before an own goal by Kiatissak Toopkhuntod in the 58th minute ensured victory for Andre Villas-Boas' men.

Shanghai SIPG will join K-League's FC Seoul, J-League's Urawa Red Diamonds and A-League's Western Sydney Wanderers in Group F.

In Osaka, Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of playing in the Asian Champions League were dashed after losing 0-3 to Gamba Osaka in the play-off at the Suita City Football Stadium.

Gamba, who were clearly in command from the start, took the lead through Ademilson in the 26th minute before Shun Nagasawa made it 2-0 in the 29th minute.

The J-League side were in a class of their own and Genta Miura sealed the win in the 69th minute.

Gamba will face A-league's Adelaide United, Chinese Super League's Jiangsu Suning and K-League's Jeju United in Group H.

The loss meant JDT will have to concentrate on the AFC Cup together with Felda United, Malaysia's other representative in the competition.

In the AFC Cup, JDT were drawn in Group F with Magwe FC from Myanmar, Global FC from the Philippines and Beoungket Angkor FC from Cambodia.

Group G has Felda, Hanoi FC from Vietnam, Ceres Negros FC from the Philippines and Tampines Rovers from Singapore.

BERNAMA