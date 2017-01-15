Shakir released from police custody

Tampines Rovers defender Shakir Hamzah is out on bail, after he was detained at Changi Airport on Friday.

The Singapore international left-back was supposed to be part of the Tampines squad, who were travelling to Malaysia to play two pre-season friendlies.

But The New Paper (TNP) reported yesterday that the 24-year-old player was arrested "for his failure to attend court". The court case is believed to be related to his family matters.

Yesterday, Tampines chairman Krishna Ramachandra would only confirm that he was no longer being detained by the police.

Moving forward, he added: "Like everyone else, he will have to prove himself on the pitch and conduct himself appropriately."

Shakir had reportedly missed training sessions and was uncontactable for a period of time.

He has made 31 international appearances for the Lions and played in all three of Singapore's matches at last November's Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup in the Philippines.

Prior to joining the Stags, Shakir played for the now-defunct LionsXII and won the Malaysia Super League with the team in 2013.

During that season, Shakir also served four days in detention after being charged with going absent without official leave.

Then, he had left his police national service work duties without the permission of his supervisors and travelled to Kuantan to play in a league match.

Tampines is gearing up for its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League qualifier against Philippine side Global FC in Manila on Jan 24.

It is unclear when Shakir will be returning to the Tampines fold.

Alvin Chia