Shakespeare may turn to understudies at Palace

LONDON • Craig Shakespeare must decide whether to focus on securing Leicester City's Premier League survival against Crystal Palace or allow his stars to rest before the next chapter of their European adventure.

His side head to Selhurst Park today still licking their wounds after Antoine Griezmann's controversial penalty gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. Leicester have the chance to make amends when they host Atletico in the second leg on Tuesday.

With little time to recover, Shakespeare is aware two of the biggest matches in his club's history have overshadowed the Palace game, which provides a chance to effectively guarantee top-flight safety.

But with Leicester having moved eight points clear of the relegation zone in recent weeks, the manager may well decide to risk resting players in south London today.

"In terms of recovery we've had this fixture planned for a while," Shakespeare said.

"It's a tight turnaround but one that we're more than capable of."

Midfielder Andy King is one of the understudies who could be handed a start against Palace, so too defender Robert Huth who is suspended for the return leg against Atletico.

Palace go into the game on the back of Monday's 3-0 win over Arsenal - their fifth wins in six games which moved them six points clear of the drop zone.

Confidence is high, but manager Sam Allardyce and his players are well aware of what happened after their recent win at Chelsea, as they travelled to Southampton and lost 3-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

