Senegal toast unbeaten run in group

JOHANNESBURG • Kara M'bodji scored in stoppage time to give already-qualified Senegal a flattering 2-1 win over South Africa in Dakar on Tuesday in a 2018 World Cup Group D eliminator.

Former France Under-20 international Opa Nguette put the hosts ahead on 55 minutes and Themba Zwane missed a penalty for South Africa before Percy Tau levelled after 65 minutes. M'bodji nodded in the 93rd-minute winner following a corner as the visitors again failed to combat Senegal's aerial strength at set pieces.

Prejuce Nakoulma scored a hat-trick as Burkina Faso trounced Cape Verde 4-0 in a match played simultaneously in Ouagadougou.

Banou Diawara completed the rout during stoppage time.

Senegal won the group and secured a place at the 32-nation Finals in Russia next June by winning 2-0 in South Africa four days ago. That match was a replay of a game which South Africa won 2-1 last year, but Fifa annulled the result when they discovered it had been "manipulated" by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey.

Lamptey was banned for life after his decisions included awarding a non-existent penalty to South Africa, which they converted.

Senegal topped Group D with 14 points from home and away victories over South Africa and Cape Verde and two draws against Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso finished second with nine points, Cape Verde third with six and 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa last with just four.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia are the other qualifiers from Africa.

Reigning African champions Cameroon, Ghana and the Ivory Coast, who had qualified for the last three editions, all missed out on next year's showpiece event.

