SEA Games: Malaysia edge past Singapore 1-0 in women's football friendly ahead of biennial event

SHAH ALAM (BERNAMA) - Malaysia edged Singapore 1- 0 in a Class A international women's football friendly at the UiTM Stadium on Aug 9 (Wednesday).

The two teams were evenly matched in the first half which ended goalless.

The home team, coached by Mohd Asyraaf Fong Abdullah and ranked 80th in the world, scored the only goal in the 49th minute through Usliza Usman, whose shot from the left flank beat Singapore goalkeeper Nur Fadhillah Hassan.

Ten minutes later, Malaysian striker Daddree Rofinus almost scored her side's second but her shot was saved by Nur Fadhillah.

K. Balagumaran's Singapore had several opportunities to draw level, but Malaysian custodian Nurul Azurin Mazlan was in fine form, keeping the opposition at bay.

Malaysia's victory will spur the national squad when they open their campaign against the Philippines in the SEA Games football tournament starting on Aug 15.

Their best performance at the SEA Games was in 1995 when the team, then under coach S. Paramasivam won the silver medal in Chiangmai, Thailand.