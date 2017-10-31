SEA Games: Asian Football Confederation hands down US$30k fine to Football Association of Malaysia for 'dogs' chants

Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi heading the ball during the SEA Games football match against Malaysian on Aug 16, 2017. Malaysia's football association was fined US$30,000 after fans called Bruneians and Singaporeans "dogs" during their football matches. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
Oct 31, 2017, 6:31 pm SGT

Kuala Lumpur (AFP) - Malaysia's football body was fined US$30,000 (S$40,824) on Tuesday (Oct 31) after the national team's fans chanted "dogs" at supporters from Singapore and Brunei during matches at August's KL SEA Games.

Malaysian supporters chanted "Brunei dogs should just be killed" during their side's 2-1 victory over the neighbouring country on Aug 14 at the tournament, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.

Two days later, the fans also chanted that Singaporeans were "dogs" as Malaysia beat the Lions 2-1.

The AFC's disciplinary committee fined the Football Association of Malaysia US$15,000 for each of the offences.

The AFC also issued a warning to the Hong Kong Football Association after home fans booed the Chinese national anthem during an Asian Cup qualifier against Malaysia this month.

"A repeat violation may result in a more severe punishment," the disciplinary committee warned.

Hong Kong fans have repeatedly booed the "March of the Volunteers" anthem despite warnings from football authorities and fines from world football governing body Fifa.

