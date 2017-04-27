Schooling has an idol chat at Chelsea

Though he competes in the national red and white colours, Olympic gold-medallist Joseph Schooling is a Blue at heart.

The 21-year-old, who won the 100m butterfly race at last year's Rio de Janeiro Games, visited his favourite football team Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, and the club gave him a chance to sit down and have a chat with his idol Eden Hazard.

The Blues then posted a video of the chat of the two stars on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

With the English Premier League leaders taking part in July's International Champions Cup in Singapore, along with top European sides Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Schooling asked Hazard if he would fancy some local food.

He said: "You got to try a lot of the food. Seafood is really good over there. Do you like seafood?"

To which Hazard replied: "I like every food. Whatever we can eat, I am the first."

The banter continued as Schooling took his opportunity to ask the Belgian of his favourite goal.

Hazard listed three: "The one I scored this season against Arsenal is good. The one against Tottenham last season too. And in my first year in Chelsea, I scored against Stoke away with my left foot."

The playmaker then asked who Schooling's favourite Blues players are, and the swimmer smartly replied: "Hazard... or John Terry.

"It's a tie."