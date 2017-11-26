Salutary lesson on City's mind

LONDON • Manchester City will not let complacency derail their Premier League title bid when they visit Huddersfield Town today, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

City's rivals Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium last month, which led United manager Jose Mourinho to say that David Wagner's team "wanted it more".

Guardiola said league leaders City, who are unbeaten after 12 matches, must match Huddersfield's desire and he is wary of the threat they pose after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Wagner's side in the FA Cup last season.

"Complacency will not happen," Guardiola told reporters in his pre-match conference on Friday.

"We played last season against them, we were not able to win in the FA Cup and it's complicated there.

"What Wagner has done speaks for itself, in the Championship, the Premier League and since. The result against United was a good signal but not just that one.

"They are well-organised, intense, when they defend (they are) so well-organised, and with quality. Like every game away, it will be tough."

5x Manchester City (40) have scored five times the number of league goals Huddersfield (eight) have.

The City manager is pleased with how Ederson has begun his City career in accomplished fashion.

The goalkeeper was signed from Benfica for £34.9 million (S$62.6 million) in the summer as an upgrade on Claudio Bravo.

"When you buy a player from another country, you look at how they will react regarding their families, kids, school," Guardiola said.

"It's a process but the process has been good, he has settled so well. He's so calm, always the same behaviour in good and bad moments and he gives us confidence."

The manager was also happy with forward Raheem Sterling, who scored the winner in the 1-0 Champions League midweek victory over Feyenoord.

It was the Englishman's 11th goal of the season, equalling his best return in a club campaign.

"It's good that the players know he can score goals like the one against Feyenoord. It's the best number of his career and we're in November, and there's a lot of time to score more.

"We also have a lot of different players who can score and that's good - you can't win the title with just one or two scoring goals."

City will be without injured defenders John Stones and Benjamin Mendy against Huddersfield this weekend but everyone else is available for selection.

For Huddersfield, Wagner suggested each of his players will have to perform beyond their usual limits if they are to stand any chance of causing what would surely be the biggest upset of the league season to date.

"We have to step over our borderline and create something very special, very extraordinary if we like, to have a chance," he said.

"And we will search for a chance. You always have a chance, even if it looks like that it is only a small one, which we have on Sunday."

