Salah can score more than 40 for the season: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah has not finished in his efforts to rewrite the Liverpool record books after the Egyptian forward took his tally for the season to 40 goals in a 3-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

But the Reds manager also insists his team will not be distracted by Salah’s quest for the Golden Boot award, for the Premier League’s top scorer, as Liverpool seek to end their season by winning the Champions League.

Salah, in his first season at Anfield, became the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush in 1986-87 to reach the 40-goal mark and only the third from the club to reach that landmark after Rush and 1966 England World Cup winner Roger Hunt.

But, with potentially seven games remaining for his team, Salah may yet challenge Rush’s all-time club record – 47 goals in a blistering 1983-84 campaign.

“Really it’s 31 years? He doesn’t look that old. He must have been 14 when he scored his 40 goals,” joked Klopp about Rush, when told Salah had become the first Liverpool player since Rush to hit 40. “For Mo, for the boys, it’s fantastic and today he didn’t look like he doesn’t want to score in the next few games.”

Salah’s 40th was also his 30th in the league this season. One more league goal and he joins Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez as joint top scorers for a 38-game Premier League season.

Either side of Salah’s goal were efforts from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, taking their respective Liverpool tallies for the season to 25 and 17, meaning the prolific front three have now combined for 82 goals.

“What a number we’ve scored as a team over the whole season,” added Klopp, whose side host Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg on April 24.

“We have to carry it on for a few games to come. I have seen the boys looking for Mo but we have to mix it up a little bit. They cannot always give the ball to him.”

