Saints go marching on

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Southampton defender Cedric Soares celebrating after his 91st-minute goal against Wigan sealed a 2-0 win at the DW Stadium yesterday, sending the Saints through to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 15 years. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. Southampton, playing their first match under new manager Mark Hughes, could afford a missed Manolo Gabbiadini spot kick, as they overcame League One (third tier) side Wigan, conquerors of Premier League leaders Manchester City in the previous round.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 19, 2018, with the headline 'Saints go marching on'. Print Edition | Subscribe
