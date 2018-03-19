Saints go marching on

Southampton defender Cedric Soares celebrating after his 91st-minute goal against Wigan sealed a 2-0 win at the DW Stadium yesterday, sending the Saints through to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 15 years. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. Southampton, playing their first match under new manager Mark Hughes, could afford a missed Manolo Gabbiadini spot kick, as they overcame League One (third tier) side Wigan, conquerors of Premier League leaders Manchester City in the previous round.