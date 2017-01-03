Sack the fixture organiser: Big Sam

LONDON • Sam Allardyce, after winning just one point from his first two games in charge of Crystal Palace, has called for the Premier League fixture organiser to be "sacked".

The former England manager has clearly showed that he is unhappy with the fixture congestion.

Yohan Cabaye, Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend were all substituted by Allardyce with Palace losing 0-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, as the manager began to turn his attention to today's home game with the bottom side Swansea City.

"Our players need to be ready for Swansea, that's the big game we need to win. We've been dealt the blow of not having enough recovery time between now and Tuesday night, why can't we play Wednesday?" asked Allardyce.

"I don't know who does the fixtures but he needs sacking really. Swansea played yesterday, have 24 hours on us.

"They're such big games with so much at stake, you want a fair crack at it."

Swansea are in a dreadful run of form and their defeat at home by Bournemouth on New Year's Eve after the sacking of Bob Bradley means they are the Premier League's bottom club and therefore one who Palace have to be able to beat.

Allardyce said that he believes he has inherited a Palace squad low on confidence, and they failed to show the form that they had displayed in training during the match.

"We gave much too good possession away. None more so than the (Giroud) goal," he said.

"That was simple possession given away on one of our attacks in the first half."

Allardyce is now looking to the transfer window to help out his squad.

"Two things (need) to happen for the team to get better and produce more results: get the team fitter and buy players," he added.

"Two if possible, three if the finances will allow."

THE GUARDIAN, THE TIMES, LONDON

