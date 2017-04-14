Ronaldo's milestone goal gives Real advantage

MUNICH • Manager Zinedine Zidane said Cristiano Ronaldo was happy to claim his 100th European goal in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but insisted the Champions League quarter-final tie is far from decided.

Ronaldo, the four-time world player of the year, volleyed Real level at the Allianz Arena early in the second half, then reached his milestone by slotting home the winner 13 minutes from time in the first leg. The return game is on Tuesday.

"He was happy of course, but he wasn't too happy as he had chances to score more goals," said Zidane. "We're all content, because it's never easy to win at Bayern."

Forward Ronaldo said it was a moment to savour.

"To be able to reach this mark is an honour and against a team like Bayern it is even better," the Portuguese told BeIN Sport.

Arturo Vidal headed Bayern into the lead, but then skied a penalty attempt on the stroke of half-time.

Bayern played the last half an hour a man down after centre-back Javi Martinez was sent off for two fouls on Ronaldo within three minutes.

Real pressed home the numerical advantage but Zidane warned the slender lead may not be enough.

"You never decide a tie like this in the first leg, but we created chances and could have scored more goals," said the Frenchman. "We're happy with the game we played... (but) we'll have to see if the one goal lead is enough."

Bayern hope to have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski fit for the trip to the Bernabeu, after the striker missed the Munich match with a bruised shoulder.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti felt his side can still turn the tie around.

"We don't have a big chance, but we still have a chance - we're still alive," the Italian said. "They could have killed it (the tie) by scoring another goal, but they didn't.

"We had the game under control in the first half, but we lost our efficiency after the break."

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer produced a string of saves and believes his team can book a sixth straight semi-final berth.

"It could have finished (with a) much higher (scoreline), but we believe we can still do it," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE