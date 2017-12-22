Rodgers blames sale of duo for Clement's sacking

LONDON • Former Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers is "bitterly disappointed" at the sacking of Paul Clement, who was ousted by the English Premier League football club on Wednesday.

Clement took over at Swansea in January and led the club to Premier League safety but was fired after less than a year in charge with the Welsh side bottom of the table with three wins in 18 games.

Rodgers, who coached Swansea from 2010 to 2012, blamed the departures of attacking duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente for Swansea's plight.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for Paul," Celtic manager Rodgers was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"He's a very good coach and it's obviously been a very difficult season for him - losing the key threats in their team...

"But it's the game now, unfortunately. If you're not getting the results you're always under threat."

Clement is the sixth Premier League manager to lose his job so far this season, following the dismissals of Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace), Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City), Ronald Koeman (Everton), Slaven Bilic (West Ham) and Tony Pulis (West Bromwich Albion).

"To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins in a statement. "But we felt we couldn't leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give us the best chance of an uplift and a turnaround in fortunes with the club bottom of the Premier League."

Pulis is among the favourites to replace Clement.

Swansea host 14th-placed Crystal Palace, who have revived their season under Roy Hodgson, in the league tomorrow.

Another manager in danger of facing the axe is Stoke's Mark Hughes. He will go into the home game against West Brom tomorrow on thin ice, hoping to avoid a sixth defeat in seven games.

The Stoke board remains behind Hughes for now and continues to place emphasis on performances as well as results when assessing his position. But the failure to deliver on both fronts against a struggling West Brom side will almost certainly lead to the manager being dismissed.

