Reds to take out derby frustrations on Baggies

LONDON • Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has urged his team-mates to bounce back from the 1-1 Premier League draw in the Merseyside derby when they host West Bromwich Albion today.

The share of the points with Everton on Sunday leaves Liverpool in fourth spot, 16 points off leaders Manchester City.

But Gomez believes the visit of West Brom so soon gives Liverpool the immediate opportunity to address their frustrations.

"That's one of the positives," he said. "It's tough, it's a gruelling schedule but it gives you a chance to try and fix it straight away.

"We've got to take the positives. We all put in a good fight, we knew the importance of the game, what it means and we all did our best.

"We've seen it a few times this season at Anfield - people know the attacking threats we have and tend to sit off a bit because we are so quick on the counter."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was criticised for leaving out Brazilian attacking duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino against Everton. The pair are expected to return to the starting line-up, having been introduced as substitutes against the Toffees.

Liverpool will check on the fitness of Daniel Sturridge for the clash at Anfield after he missed the derby with a hamstring problem.

West Brom are without a win in 14 league games, with new manager Alan Pardew having collected just one point - with no goal scored - from his first two games in charge.

The 1-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Swansea on Saturday deepened relegation fears but captain Jonny Evans says Pardew has tried to boost confidence in the camp.

"He's encouraging us to express ourselves," he said. "It'll take time, work on the training field."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V WEST BROM

Singtel TV Ch105 & StarHub Ch230, tomorrow, 4am