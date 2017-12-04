Reds soar but Klopp stays grounded

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool have plenty to do before they can start looking towards leaders Manchester City.

His side confirmed their recent progress with a 5-1 win away to Brighton on Saturday. It was Liverpool's fifth victory in six league matches, lifting them into the top four of the Premier League for the first time since August.

But Klopp refused to get carried away. "It looks like we are flying," said the Liverpool manager.

"Unfortunately it's not like that, we have to work really hard."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton seemed more impressed.

He said the Reds were the best team the newly-promoted side have faced this season - high praise considering that the only other visitors to win at the Amex Stadium were City.

"Up with Man City, Liverpool are the best offensively in the division," Hughton added. "They've got pace and that's the hardest thing to deal with."

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho injected that pace and epitomised Liverpool's attacking strength again. Firmino scored twice after Emre Can had put them ahead - the Brazilian's first coming after the attacking trio combined in a breathtaking counter-offensive.

Countryman Coutinho added the fourth after a Glenn Murray penalty had brought Brighton back into the game before the midfielder's shot was turned into his own goal by Lewis Dunk.

Liverpool have delivered 25 goals in the last eight games in all competitions, leading to comparisons with Pep Guardiola's free-scoring City side.

"In our calmer moments we played good football," Klopp said.

"I don't know if you can compare us to Manchester City but we are a really good football team and we know that.

"But we need to carry on, that's the most important thing. It's important that it's good because we need the points, and we want to stay as close as possible to the teams in front of us."

Liverpool need a point at home to Spartak Moscow on Wednesday to confirm entry into the Champions League knockout phase.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE