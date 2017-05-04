Red Devils on the alert for unsettled Fabregas

LONDON • Cesc Fabregas does not believe that he will be offered a contract extension by Chelsea and will decide on his future at the end of the season.

The midfielder, who turns 30 today, has two years left on his present deal, but has attracted interest from AC Milan and a number of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United thought to be among those considering a move for the Spaniard.

The United manager, Jose Mourinho, brought Fabregas back from Barcelona for £30 million (S$54.1 million) in 2014 while he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, and the Spaniard helped Chelsea to win the Premier League title in 2015.

United are believed to be prepared to pay about £25 million for his services.

Cesc Fabregas has found his playing time limited by the emergence of N'Golo Kante as Chelsea's key central midfielder. The Spaniard has started only 10 Premier League matches this season. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



In February he said: "I really identify with England.

"My daughter was born here, my wife is from here. I'm in love with London."

Fabregas also believes he can yet persuade Antonio Conte, the Chelsea manager, that he has a role to play in the Italian's first team.

However, he has started only 10 of the 25 league games he has played this season, his opportunities further restricted by the excellent form of N'Golo Kante, the PFA Player of the Year, who joined from Leicester City for £29 million after their stunning Premier League title success.

An expected move for Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko in June would also increase competition for midfield places at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas has scored four times and assisted nine goals in the league this season, including setting up Willian in the 3-0 win away to Everton on Sunday.

He does not want to make any decision about his future until the end of the season as Chelsea bid to complete a league and FA Cup double.

THE TIMES, LONDON