Ranieri hits out at 'handball' winner

LONDON • Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri bemoaned poor officiating after Sam Vokes grabbed a controversial late winner and Burnley piled more pressure on the struggling Premier League champions on Tuesday.

With the match seemingly heading for a goal-less draw, Vokes hooked home off a knockdown from Michael Keane to secure Burnley's fifth home win in a row. The ball hit the striker's hand before he scored but referee Mike Dean dismissed Leicester's appeals.

"It was a handball. It was for everybody, for the television, but not for the referee," Ranieri told the BBC. "The referee is the boss. He didn't see it and we lost - in this moment everything is wrong against us, including the decision of the referee."

The Foxes, who have 21 points after 23 games, remain without an away Premier League win this season. They also failed to score for a fourth straight league game.

Leicester have the worst record at this stage by a reigning top-flight title-winning club, eclipsing Ipswich's 1962-63 season.

"We have a problem scoring goals and we conceded a goal and we have to react," added Ranieri.

"Our target from the beginning is 40 points and we have to fight from this point."

Burnley have taken all but one of their 29 points at Turf Moor this season.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: "I think it comes off Sam Vokes' stomach first then his hand but you could suggest we could've had a penalty - there was a nudge in Keane's back."

