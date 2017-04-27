Rajevac set to replace Kiatisuk

BANGKOK • Thailand have appointed Serbian Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the national football team, plumping for the man who guided Ghana to an unlikely quarter-final spot at the 2010 World Cup Finals.

The former Red Star Belgrade defender was available after leaving his post as Algeria coach last year after just two games.

He will replace fan favourite Kiatisuk Senamuang - nicknamed Zico - who left the Thai national side last month after a series of heavy defeats in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Thailand are at the bottom of their qualification group with one point from seven matches.

The 63-year-old Serb was picked from a shortlist that included the former Brazil coach and World Cup-winning captain Dunga and former Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard - all of whom would have demanded handsome salaries for their services.

"Milovan Rajevac... has been chosen after consideration for his plan and working philosophy, readiness for work as well as his staff," the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said in a statement.

"He will immediately have to look for players who play his style," Withaya Laohakul, vice-president of the FAT said. "He will be able to fix our team's weak points."

Rajevac, who had a brief stint as Qatar coach, will first lead the Thais out in a friendly against Uzbekistan on June 6 before World Cup qualifying resumes with a home meeting against the United Arab Emirates on June 13.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS