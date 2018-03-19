Queensway emerge kingpins

Bixente Lizarazu lifting the Bundesliga Champions Shield, won by his former team Bayern Munich for the past five seasons, alongside principal of the ActiveSG Football Academy Aleksandar Duric and participants of the FC Bayern Youth Cup Singapore. Watched by French World Cup winner Lizarazu, the team from Queensway Secondary were crowned champions after a 1-0 win over Pasir Ris Secondary at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. Queensway also had five players - Farhan Azman, Shariq Hafiz, Danizh Naziq Hanafi, Farhan Zulkifli and Rukaifi Juraimi - in a shortlist of 15 players that will be cut to 10 before they head to the FC Bayern Youth World Finals in Munich in May.