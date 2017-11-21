Pulis sacked as poor run sees West Brom in relegation fight

LONDON • Tony Pulis has been sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion, with assistant manager Gary Megson set to take charge on a temporary basis.

A 4-0 defeat at home by Chelsea on Saturday extended the club's sequence without a victory to 11 matches. West Brom are currently one place and one point above the relegation zone.

"These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club," a club statement said yesterday. "We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work... We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Pulis becomes the fifth Premier League managerial casualty this season. The last manager to be dismissed was Slaven Bilic earlier this month at West Ham.

The Hammers' new manager, David Moyes, took aim at some of the club's players with "big reputations" on Saturday after a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Watford.

Having fallen behind to Will Hughes' early opener, West Ham missed a host of chances before conceding a second goal in the 64th minute to Richarlison.

If Moyes had any illusions that keeping West Ham in the Premier League will not be among the biggest challenges of his career, then the manner of this defeat must surely act as a major wake-up call.

Aside from a 10-minute spell either side of half-time, the Scot saw his new side totally outplayed by Watford in his first game in charge.

"I thought the better team won," he said. "We need things to go our way to build some confidence.

"I thought it was a big job (but) there were some players with big reputations who disappointed me a little bit.

"Today was the first time I really had the chance to see them play and if that's their reputation, they need to show it."

The West Ham fans were left frustrated, and they took their anger out on the club's board and the players - prompting Moyes to plead for unity. The defeat left their team in the relegation zone on just nine points from 12 games.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN