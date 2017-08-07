PSG supporting cast must keep star Neymar on his toes

PARIS • Unai Emery, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach, wants to keep his top players so they give superstar signing Neymar competition for a starting berth.

The Brazilian forward was introduced to fans before kick-off at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Saturday, ahead of PSG's 2-0 win over newly-promoted Amiens in their Ligue 1 season opener.

His new team-mates dominated the game as South Americans Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore scored.

Pastore is one of the players whose place in the team is under threat from the €222 million (S$355.6 million) signing Neymar.

But rather than think of selling attacking talent to balance the books, Emery wants the likes of Argentinian Angel di Maria and Germany's Julian Draxler to stay and challenge Neymar for a starting berth.

"We need competition for Neymar. We need players who will give competition for Neymar's position," said Emery.

"Draxler can play on the left, right and in the middle. Pastore can play on the left, right and in the middle."

The Spaniard refused to comment on whether some players would have to be sold to comply with Uefa's financial fair play rules as the mammoth outlay to sign Neymar from Barcelona will surely put a strain on PSG's finances.

The coach preferred to focus on what the signing of the 25-year-old brings to the team in terms of competitiveness.

"The signing of players like Neymar, but also the work done on the academy shows the work we're doing to improve the club," he said.

"Everything the club does after discussions with me is because we think it's better. Everything we're going to do (including possible sales) is good."

Despite some in the football world criticising PSG for splurging - Neymar's fee was more than double the previous world record of €105 million that Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba - Emery said it was good for the club and French football.

"Everything's positive. The PSG fans' enthusiasm for the situation, football here in Paris and France - for everyone, it's good," he said.

"It's given the team a bigger plus. Now, with a player like that, we have to see if we can improve and develop together."

Neymar, who could not play on Saturday as his international transfer certificate was not lodged in time with the French league, has a status that could be unsettling to some PSG players.

But centre-back Presnel Kimpembe insisted his arrival was good for the group.

"The atmosphere stays the same. We know that Neymar is one of the best players in the world," said the 21-year-old Frenchman, a product of the club's youth system.

"It's up to us to make the most of his qualities."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE