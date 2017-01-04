PSG get Draxler after $54m transfer

PARIS • Germany midfielder Julian Draxler has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a 41/2-year contract from Wolfsburg, the French champions said yesterday. The 23-year-old was a member of the victorious Germany squad at the 2014 World Cup.

"For the first time in my career I will discover a new country, a new league and I am very proud to take this step in one of the best clubs in Europe," Draxler said in a club statement.

French media reported that he is joining for a transfer fee of €36 million (S$54 million).

There were reports earlier which suggested that Draxler was "hesitating" between English club Arsenal and PSG ahead of this month's transfer window.

PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi was delighted to finally get a deal over the line for Draxler after much speculation.

He said: "The transfer of this highly sought after Germany international reconfirms just how attractive our club is to the world's most talented players.

"He has all the qualities to play a major role in the club's project and become a fan favourite."

Draxler has been hailed as one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation but has struggled for consistency.

He could make his PSG debut against Bastia in a French Cup last-64 game on Saturday.

He was booed by Wolfsburg fans last month in a Bundesliga defeat by Hertha Berlin after he reiterated his desire to leave the club. He was dropped for the following fixture against Bayern Munich that ended in a 5-0 loss.

He will compete for a place in the PSG starting line-up with France international Hatem ben Arfa, Brazil winger Lucas Moura and new Argentinian signing Giovani lo Celso.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE