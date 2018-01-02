'Priceless' Kane can be Spurs icon

LONDON • Harry Kane could become as emblematic a player for Tottenham as Francesco Totti was for Roma, his manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

The 24-year-old England striker - who has been with Tottenham since 2009 - established an English Premier League record of goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick against Southampton last week to move to 39 in 2017.

That took him past Alan Shearer's previous record of 36 goals in a year set in 1995.

Kane has a total of 56 goals for club and country last year, making him the highest scorer in Europe, and Shearer thinks Kane could remain with Tottenham for the rest of his career.

Totti did likewise in the Italian capital as he spent the whole of his professional career with Roma, totting up over 600 appearances and only retiring aged 40 at the end of last season.

"I think Alan Shearer knows better than me, because he's English and knows the mentality of the country," said Pochettino.

"Maybe he said that because maybe it's possible. Maybe Harry Kane with his mentality can be the same kind of player for Tottenham as Francesco Totti was for Roma."

Pochettino, who admitted Kane is a doubt for their Premier League match at bottom side Swansea today because of a bad cold, added that he could not put a price on the striker's head.

"I think Harry doesn't have a price. He's priceless, there is no price," said the Argentinian.

Pochettino has also sought to reassure the Tottenham support over the future of Toby Alderweireld.

The defender's contract contains a one-year extension option, which is scheduled to be activated in the summer of next year and would see him tied down until 2020.

However, by doing so a £25 million (S$45 million) release clause will also be activated and he could leave should any club pay that fee.

But Tottenham are confident that a new deal could be agreed on with the Belgian before the 2019 summer transfer window.

Their opponents today, Swansea, are languishing in the relegation zone but they beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday in new manager Carlos Carvalhal's first game in charge.

The Portuguese will be hoping for a positive result with his side within just three points of safety.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN

SWANSEA V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 3.35am