Premier League teams' shopping list

The transfer window is now open - here is what each English Premier League team need to do:

ARSENAL

•What they need: Ideally Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil on new deals but they want cover for Hector Bellerin and a left-back.

•Possible targets: Promising youngsters.

BOURNEMOUTH

•What they need: Eddie Howe believes that he has enough quality to rotate, but a top-class loanee would help.

•Possible target: Olivier Ntcham (Manchester City).

BURNLEY

•What they need: A centre-back if Michael Keane leaves, otherwise another attacking player.

•Possible target: Ashley Young (Manchester United).

CHELSEA

•What they need: A striker, given that Michy Batshuayi appears untrusted, a wing-back and central midfielder.

•Possible targets: Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Tiemoue Bakayoko, Djibril Sidibe (both Monaco), Franck Kessie (Atalanta).

CRYSTAL PALACE

•What they need: A midfield general that Sam Allardyce can trust and his new club need defensive solidity.

•Possible target: Lamine Kone (Sunderland)

EVERTON

•What they need: Midfielder and striker.

•Possible targets: Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin (both United), Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic)

HULL CITY

•What they need: Additions all over, including a right-back and a scorer.

•Possible targets: Will Hughes (Derby County), Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal)

LEICESTER CITY

•What they need: The champions are in desperate need of cover in central defence and are hoping that new signing from Belgian club Genk, midfield dynamo Wilfred Ndidi, would be the new N'Golo Kante.

•Possible targets: Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo).

LIVERPOOL

•What they need: Jurgen Klopp wants a wide player, but having been frustrated by failing to sign Julian Draxler, who will leave Wolfsburg to join Paris Saint-Germain, will not sign a player for the sake of signing one.

•Possible targets: Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

MANCHESTER CITY

•What they need: Replacements for Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov and Gael Clichy.

•Possible target: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton)

MANCHESTER UNITED

•What they need: Jose Mourinho would like to have reinforcements in the full-back area, given that he does not have much cover and has not been impressed by either Luke Shaw or Matteo Darmian.

•Possible target: Nelson Semedo (Benfica).

MIDDLESBROUGH

•What they need: With Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent set to leave, they need striker cover. Talks with Aston Villa over Rudy Gestede are advanced.

•Possible target: Harry Maguire (Hull City).

SOUTHAMPTON

•What they need: A striker and keeping van Dijk are the priorities.

•Possible targets: Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain).

STOKE CITY

•What they need: A centre-forward.

•Possible targets: Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli), Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).

SUNDERLAND

•What they need: To keep Jermain Defoe.

•Possible targets: Adam Webster (Ipswich Town), Martin Caceres (free), Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester).

SWANSEA CITY

•What they need: A quality central defender to replace Ashley Williams, now at Everton, and at least one striker.

•Possible targets: To be decided after the new manager is confirmed.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

•What they need: More creativity, pace on the wings and perhaps cover up front. In the long term, better cover for Kyle Walker.

•Possible target: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

WATFORD

•What they need: Temporary cover is needed for midfield injuries and the departures of Adlene Guedioura and Nordin Amrabat for the Africa Cup of Nations.

•Possible target: Isaac Cofie (Genoa).

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

•What they need: "Quality", according to coach Tony Pulis.

•Possible targets: Morgan Schneiderlin (United)

WEST HAM UNITED

•What they need: A cheap striker who can stay fit - which could be Defoe. Also a right-back and cover should Dimitri Payet leave.

•Possible targets: Defoe (Sunderland), Jenkinson (Arsenal).

THE TIMES, LONDON