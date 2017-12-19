Premier League talking points

1. CITY'S ATTACK STEMS FROM GOALIE EDERSON

Manchester City's attacking players Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling took most of the plaudits after the 4-1 trouncing of Tottenham but some of their best football started with their goalkeeper. Ederson's inch-perfect distribution helped City to bypass the Spurs' press and several raking passes drew approving purrs from the home crowd.

The 24-year-old Brazilian looked much more composed with the ball at his feet than opposite number Hugo Lloris, with his ability on the ball helping City to find their passing rhythm before they had even left their own penalty area.

2. VAN DIJK MAY LEAVE THE SAINTS NEXT MONTH

Is Virgil van Dijk - linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City - finally on his way out of Southampton? The Dutchman sat on the bench on Saturday, and while Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino was inclined to suggest his star defender was being rested, he also said that he "could not control the (transfer) market".

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request in August but was reintegrated into the squad in September. He has managed 11 starts, games that have included only one win and a clean sheet.

It appears the club have not kept the player in the best of form and will face the prospect of losing him in the winter.

3. MOYES & ARNAUTOVIC PROVING CRITICS WRONG

David Moyes, an unpopular appointment among West Ham fans, has so far forged a unit that works hard for the cause but can also play a bit. The job he is doing with Marko Arnautovic is worthy of particular praise.

Arnautovic had, Moyes said, left people at the club "a bit disappointed" after arriving from Stoke but is buying into the new manager's work ethic.

The forward has two goals in three games after failing to score in his first eight league appearances, suggesting the Austrian may have found a manager who can harness his mercurial talent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN